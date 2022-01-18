Elche has started the week besieged by the pandemic. The people of Elche no longer know if they are more concerned about the danger of COVID or that of Real Madrid, their rival in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Probably for both. The club has confirmed that Francisco tested positive last Sunday, while Javier Pastore and Josema Sanchez, who have come to the Martínez Valero stadium to start the work week, they have had to return home due to the positive of their antigen test. None of them will be this Thursday in the duel against Ancelotti’s men.

For the day before the game Fidel Chaces, Helibelton Palacios, Kiko Casilla and Pablo Piatti are expected to test negative and complete at least one work session to be able to enter the call. Nor are they expected in the starting eleven. Francisco, who will follow the game from home, will touch just enough the lineup. And it will not do it because it lacks many more resources, with the central Bigas and Roco too injured, plus the inconvenience of Lucas Boyé and Iván Marcone.

The goalkeeper Axel Werner, the midfielder Raul Guti and the end josan Ferrandez They are the three safe replacements that the team has and they will give rest to Edgar Badia; gumbau or Mascarell; Y Guido Carrillo. The rest, the same group that beat Villarreal at home on Sunday and want to surprise Real Madrid again. In the previous José Manuel Rodríguez will be in charge of talking about the match and directing at the foot of the field, due to COVID casualties of Francisco and his assistant Jaime Ramos.