The global food system faces the great challenge of providing enough food for the largest human population the world has ever known, already exceeding 8 billion people. It is even more complicated to achieve it with the added challenge of cutting dependence on fossil fuels, which in the last century have fed an agricultural system with high inputs and great environmental impacts.

In the part corresponding to livestock, it is essential differentiate the most problematic industrial systems, the most extensive practices, linked to the territory and the mobility of animals. The latter are attributed extensive land use and large greenhouse gas emissions, but such impacts are actually positive because they mimic the natural action of wild herbivores. That these have been extremely abundant in the last million years shows that mobile grazing can generate food of animal origin in an amount similar to what we get nowbut in a much more sustainable way.

Deciding which areas to graze, which forage plants are most suitable in each herd situation, or when it is time to move to other pastures, are decisions that pastoralist peoples have been making for millennia.

Having to adapt those principles to modern conditions has given rise to regenerative agriculture. In it, livestock subjected to mobile practices play a central role by providing manure that is capable of regenerating the soil, restoring its fertility and fixing carbon from the atmosphere. Such advantages have given rise an enthusiastic community who applies it, a novelty in a rural world immersed in a serious crisis. However, his practice is based on adaptive decision-making, that is, the density of the cattle is decided and if it is time to move it elsewhere with a constant evaluation of the state of the grass. This decision-making is naturally complex and difficult to teach, which has made it difficult for a wider audience to adopt regenerative practices.

Traditional grazing can help. Their traditional knowledge is complex, based on the integration of multiple information from different disciplines, and has faced the same challenges as regenerative practices for millennia. Deciding which areas to graze, which forage plants are most suitable in each herd situation, or when it is time to move to other pastures, are decisions that pastoralists have been making for millennia and have refined with their practice, making mistakes and learning. . It is knowledge that is transmitted through the generations, but that does not mean that it cannot be systematized, cataloged and made available to society.

In a recent academic publication —carried out by a team of 13 scientists [incluido el autor de este artículo] and pastoralists from nine countries on three continents—from 716 identified plants, 35 indicators have been identified that are used in pastoral systems to describe forage species. Each of these indices describe issues relevant to livestock management, such as botanical characteristics, livestock behavior while grazing them, and the impact these plants have on body condition and animal health.

There are novel applications in primary production and food systems that can greatly benefit from learning from the Global South

In addition, ten common principles appear in the use of this type of knowledge, such as the interaction of plants with livestock, the identification of plant species as preferred or avoided, the consideration of different livestock species, or the planning of movements at different times. scales to optimize the use of available plant resources. An issue as widespread in agronomy as plant palatability does not appear in this compendium of indicators, since according to the perception of traditional herders it is a characteristic that varies depending on where and when, thus expressing these dynamic relationships between plants and animals. .

It is striking that frequent elements appear despite the great diversity of pastoral cultures, which occupy environments from the tropics to boreal tundras and from wetlands to deserts. It confirms the principle in the study of the traditional ecological knowledge that the universal is expressed in the local, since the logic of ecological functionality is common to all these systems, and underlines its usefulness to understand adaptive management.

This study thus underlines the importance of learning from the cultural heritage of indigenous peoples and local populations. There are novel applications in primary production and food systems that can greatly benefit from learning from the Global South and traditional knowledge that still persists in the Global North. Sophistication and usefulness is not an exclusive question of the new, as there is much to adopt and adapt for uses of the territory whose permanence for millennia tells us a lot about its sustainability, from which right now we need to learn so much.

Pablo Manzano Baena He is an Ikerbasque Fellow of the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3) and visiting researcher at the University of Helsinki.

