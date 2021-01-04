One person died and several others were injured as a result of shooting in one of the churches in Winona, Texas, on Sunday, January 3, reports ABC with reference to local authorities.

It is noted that a man was hiding in the church, who came into conflict with the pastor.

The offender took away the weapon from the priest, after which he shot him, and also opened fire on the parishioners.

The police quickly detained the suspect. Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and thanked law enforcement officers.

