Methodist pastor killed in gunfire in Texas, reports KLTV

The incident happened on Sunday in the city of Winona. It is noted that two more people were injured. The attacker has been detained.

Local police told reporters that the detainee opened fire when the priest and his wife and several other people came to the church.

According to preliminary data, the attacker, who was on the wanted list due to an earlier shootout, stole funds collected by the temple and hid in the bathroom. When the pastor opened the door, he saw that the stranger was holding a red bag of money and pulled out a pistol. The man grabbed the weapon of the deceased and shot him. Two more people were injured, detailed information about them is not provided.

The intruder fled the scene in a stolen car. He was detained during the chase, the man was wounded in the arm. He is currently hospitalized. Law enforcers noted that the shooter could face the death penalty.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and thanked law enforcement officers. He pledged that the state authorities will seek a speedy trial.

