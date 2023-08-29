WBecause he transferred more than 100,000 euros from a donation account in his parish abroad, a former pastor was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the Mönchengladbach District Court on Monday. Georg K., who used to be the head of the community of Catholic communities in Hückelhoven in the district of Heinsberg, had confessed to the allegation of breach of trust in the trial, in return the charge of money laundering was dropped. With the imprisonment now imposed, the court exhausted the range of punishment agreed with the pastor to the maximum.

K. is not a blank slate for the judiciary. In 2016, the district court of Erkelenz sentenced him to a fine of 2,700 euros for money laundering. K. is said to have kept this judgment secret from the diocese of Aachen. When the diocese became aware of financial irregularities, it filed a criminal complaint in 2018 and suspended the pastor. Since August 2020, K. has been in prison in Belgium because security guards at Brussels Zaventem Airport found three kilograms of heroin in his luggage. He was sentenced to three years in prison for “gang drug trafficking”. In February, Belgium had handed him over to the German judiciary.

In the infidelity trial in Mönchengladbach, which has now come to an end, K. testified that a Nigerian priest had asked him for financial support for social projects. The requests for donations were apparently fakes, he himself was the victim of fraud. On the other hand, he claimed to have fallen for the so-called advance payment scam. Fraudsters claim that they need money quickly in order to receive an inheritance worth millions or a valuable delivery of goods. If you help them out with the amount X, you get it back with generous interest.

According to K., the scam got him into a spiral of debt. At first he also asserted that he had not wanted to enrich himself. When the court and the public prosecutor followed suit, the suspended pastor then admitted that he wanted to settle his debt of 200,000 euros.