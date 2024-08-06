Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2024 – 18:53

A former pastor of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God claims to be the son of Bishop Edir Macedo, founder of the congregation, and has gone to court to force the religious leader to take a DNA test.

The church’s press office reacted vehemently to the information and described the version as “ridiculous.” “Precisely because of the scale of the absurdity, we will not comment on the matter.”

Rafael Venâncio, 45, filed a paternity investigation lawsuit with the Minas Gerais Court of Justice. He claims in the lawsuit that he grew up in an adoptive family and that he only discovered his alleged relationship with the bishop in 2007, through a neighbor of his biological mother.

The neighbor, who is not identified in the lawsuit, allegedly said that Rafael’s biological mother had an alleged extramarital relationship with the bishop in the 1970s. At the time, she allegedly worked as a maid in the Macedo family’s home in Rio de Janeiro. According to the version presented in the lawsuit, the bishop suggested terminating the pregnancy.

The man who claims to be Edir Macedo’s son says that, before filing the lawsuit, he tried to look for him, but received no response. He says that he wrote a “letter to his father”, confiding in him how he felt.

Lawyer Rodrigo Cunha, who represents Rafael Venâncio, asks in the lawsuit that the bishop be forced to submit to a DNA test and, if he refuses to do so, that paternity be presumed.

“Today, with DNA testing, the Judge can decide with certainty, based on scientific data that provides almost 100% certainty of the paternity under investigation,” he argues in the lawsuit.

When contacted by reporters, the lawyer did not wish to comment on the case, which is confidential.