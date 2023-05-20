The wave of bad weather that is hitting a large part of Italy in recent days, with enormous damage in particular in Emilia-Romagna, has prompted a priest to bless the river in flood with the hope of averting a flood. It happened in Silvi, in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo, where the images of the parish priest intent on blessing the waters from a bridge quickly went viral.

The protagonist of the scene is Don Gaston Mugnoz Meritellom, priest of the parish of Santo Stefano in the hamlet of Silvi Paese. Dressed in a cassock and with sacred vestments and sprinkler, in addition to the Gospel, the parish priest presented himself on Thursday on a bridge of the state road 16 which crosses the Piomba stream and, after a few ritual formulas, blessed it. Alongside him some civil protection volunteers, as well as passers-by who stopped to watch the scene.

Someone filmed the scene and the video went viral online. Some appreciated the priest’s gesture, while others criticized the scene as “medieval”. Don Gaston is the same parish priest who last Sunday in his church welcomed an autistic child, excluded by another priest from the First Communion ceremony because it was disturbing, and allowed him to receive the Eucharist.