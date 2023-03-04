In all religions around the world, prayer or meditation is a fundamental part of their dogmas. Whether it is a deity, or a process of self-knowledge, being able to understand the complexities of life through certain rites is essential for those who practice any faith.

Or at least that’s how it was explained by the American pastor Marquaello Futrell, who, in recent days, has been the protagonist of several local media when he affirmed that he had prevented a robbery with the power of prayer.

Based on what you have said, On February 12, a group of alleged armed robbers would have entered his church -located in Missouri, United States- in order to commit a robbery.

“Immediately the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. I thought something was about to happen,” he told the American media. 5 On Your Side, when explaining that he had been the one who had noticed that the young people had not only arrived in an inexplicable way in the middle of the ceremony, but also that they had some strange belts with them.

According to Futrell, having been an ex-policeman would have helped him identify his suspicious attitudes. It was then that he decided to hatch a plan in order to avoid any calamity.

The pastor asked the parishioners who knew of the situation to get behind them. Photo: Facebook: All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church

“I had those instincts, I engaged them and we prayed for them,” he told the network. foxnews. In said interview he commented that he asked his media team to focus the cameras, which were recording and broadcasting live, towards them.

After this, he asked the four young men their names, to then ask the community to stretch out their arms and pray “for their souls.”

“We believe that they intended to rob us, to do some damage,” the pastor said.

The alleged thieves finally left the church and drove away in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, without doing any harm to the parishioners, because, according to Futrell, “the hand of the holy spirit managed to work on them.”

“Many of the parishioners were simply grateful that he was able to guide them through that process with the help of the Holy Spirit.the Holy Spirit,” he told the aforementioned outlet.

So far the Police are investigating the case, although it should be noted that the true intentions of the young people are unknown.

