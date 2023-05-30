Next Thursday the semifinal match of the Colombian homer will be played between the teams of Grass and Oil Alliance.
The Pasto team comes from a goalless draw in their visit against Águilas Doradas; For its part, Alianza Petrolera equalized 1-1 against Atlético Nacional.
Now the two clubs will seek to leave everything on the pitch in order to achieve victory and position themselves in a better way in Group A.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: Mr. Martinez
Defenses: M. Garavito, C. Tovar, J. Figueroa, C. Mafla
Media: D. Pino, V. Prado, J. Roa
Forwards: A. Estacio, D. Moreno and E. López.
Goalie: J. Chunga
Defenses: E. Navarro, L. Ospina, P. Franco, L. Saldaña
Media: R. Colpa, J. Castillo, R. Manjarrés
Forwards: L. Angulo, E. Torres and Rodríguez.
Grass 1-2 Oil Alliance.
