Pasto is not resigned to elimination: he thrashed Águilas Doradas and is still alive

Flabio Torres’ team awaits the result on Monday between Alianza Petrolera and Nacional.
Deportivo Pasto took full advantage of the free fall of Águilas Doradas, squared the box with the goal difference and won 3-0 this Saturday at the Libertad stadium, to stay alive in the fight for the qualification to the final of the League, at least see you Monday.
The Nariñenses reached six points and expect a tie on Monday between Alianza Petrolera and Atlético Nacional to reach the last day of home run A with chances. If there is a winner in Barrancabermeja, they will be eliminated.
Águilas Doradas had a disappointing game and sank to the bottom of the table, with one point. After having qualified first, Lucas González’s team has not won a game in the semifinal.
The development of the first 45 minutes was weak. Deportivo Pasto had the initiative but never came to discuss their options. Águilas once again left a worrying image and could not accommodate themselves in the game. That team that astonished in the first phase of the tournament was never seen in semifinal home runs.
The goals came in the second half
In minute 52′, Adrián Estacio received the assistance of Juan Camilo Roa and with his left leg, he made a shot that was impossible for goalkeeper Contreras to save.
The goal greatly favored Pasto, which was encouraged to continue trying to widen the difference. In minute 60′, Jerson Malagón scored the second for the local team after Jesús Figueroa’s pass. The defender took advantage of a corner kick to score with his right leg.
With Águilas practically giving up defending, Deportivo Pasto scored the third goal to seal the win. Edwar López who had lost prominence in the complementary part. he made an individual move and entered the area to define with all his category.
