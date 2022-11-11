Friday, November 11, 2022
Pasto got away with it? The umpires for the home run date

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in Sports
0


America vs. Grass

America vs. Grass

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

America vs. Grass

Pasto’s coaching staff had launched an accusation against Judge Wílmar Roldán.

A member of the coaching staff of the sporty grass I add salt to the wounds left by the most recent confrontation with the America, in which the Nariñenses lost 4-0 and put at risk their classification for the semi-finals of the League.

That day, when the game was 1-0, the referee Wilmar Roldan expelled the Uruguayan Facundo Boné for a double warning, without any obvious reason. In the report, Roldán said that Boné had used profanity.

In a chat with Los Owners del Balón Cali, Pasto’s technical assistant, Peter Alzate, He said that they were making an effort so that Roldán would not whistle again this weekend, when they have to face America again.

The designations for date 3 of the semifinal

Alzate hinted that Roldán favors his next rival. “Every time Roldán blows the whistle, he wins América, whether by A or B,” he declared. “I worked in América. I know how it is. He wins America. It measures differently, we as a small team are going to measure us differently, “he added.

For now, the Arbitration Commission decided not to get involved in controversy and appointed Roldán in another match: he will be the center-back in the match between Millonarios and Deportivo Pereira, on Monday, at the El Campín stadium.

Andrés Rojas will referee the match between América and Pasto.

For the game between America and Pasto, the designated referee is the Bogota Andres Rojas, who will be accompanied in the VAR by John Perdomo from Huila.

See also  Two simultaneous exercises for Egyptian army forces, one with Saudi Arabia and the other with America

After two days in home run B, Pasto and América are third and fourth, respectively. The Nariñenses have one point and the Reds are last, after losing the first two games.

