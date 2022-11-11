Pasto got away with it? The umpires for the home run date

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
America vs. Grass
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
America vs. Grass
Pasto’s coaching staff had launched an accusation against Judge Wílmar Roldán.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 11, 2022, 12:17 PM
A member of the coaching staff of the sporty grass I add salt to the wounds left by the most recent confrontation with the America, in which the Nariñenses lost 4-0 and put at risk their classification for the semi-finals of the League.
That day, when the game was 1-0, the referee Wilmar Roldan expelled the Uruguayan Facundo Boné for a double warning, without any obvious reason. In the report, Roldán said that Boné had used profanity.
In a chat with Los Owners del Balón Cali, Pasto’s technical assistant, Peter Alzate, He said that they were making an effort so that Roldán would not whistle again this weekend, when they have to face America again.
The designations for date 3 of the semifinal
Alzate hinted that Roldán favors his next rival. “Every time Roldán blows the whistle, he wins América, whether by A or B,” he declared. “I worked in América. I know how it is. He wins America. It measures differently, we as a small team are going to measure us differently, “he added.
For now, the Arbitration Commission decided not to get involved in controversy and appointed Roldán in another match: he will be the center-back in the match between Millonarios and Deportivo Pereira, on Monday, at the El Campín stadium.
For the game between America and Pasto, the designated referee is the Bogota Andres Rojas, who will be accompanied in the VAR by John Perdomo from Huila.
After two days in home run B, Pasto and América are third and fourth, respectively. The Nariñenses have one point and the Reds are last, after losing the first two games.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 11, 2022, 12:17 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pasto #umpires #home #run #date
Leave a Reply