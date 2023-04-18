Pasto benefited, he got a good draw against Huila

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero (right) watches the game between Millonarios and Deportivo Pasto.
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Match played this Monday in Neiva.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The 1-1 with which the match between the Huiila and Pasto of matchday 14 of Colombian soccer, benefited the visiting team the most.
The locals began to command the save in the match, it was the one that managed to prevail from four minutes into the game with a goal from Leonardo Escorcia, who finished off with a header from very close to the bottom, next to the left post after taking advantage of an assist from faber gil with a cross to the center of the area. 1-0 for the surprising opitas.
Pasto failed to impose conditions and was lost in the first half, where even Atlético Huila with a good game kept their minimum difference to avoid the goal of the volcanoes.
the goals
Equality came in the second part, at minute 49 of the commitment, when billy maple He had a good definition from outside the area and put it next to goalkeeper Jhon Figueroa’s left post. 1-1 in the Guillermo Plazas Alcid.
After the arrivals of the locals, Deportivo Pasto began to hold the ball and wove the approaches to the area with touches, surpassing Huila at times, who resisted that small role of the visit.
Pasto, with the point, reached 24 points and remains among the eight best teams in the tournament.
