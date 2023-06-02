Friday, June 2, 2023
Pasto and Alianza collide and lose points in group A: bitter tie

June 2, 2023
Pasto and Alianza collide and lose points in group A: bitter tie


Grass

grass vs. Alliance.

They met on date 3 of the semifinal home runs.

There were no goals in the Departamental Libertad of the city of Nariño. This Thursday, Deportivo Pasto and Alianza Petrolera matched and they left Group A open. The Barrancabermeja team lost an opportunity to distance themselves further in the group.

Alianza Petrolera came out to the game to take the three points and in the first half they had several approaches but they did not add up on the scoreboard.

bitter draw

After the first half hour of the commitment, the occasions arrived. In minute 32′, Diego Martínez was demanded by Santiago Orozco, who tested from medium distance with a powerful shot. Two minutes later, Pablo Bueno, from the volcanic team, responded with a header that narrowly missed.

In the second half, Hubert Bodhert tried to turn the game around using his substitute bench. The modifications gave him more speed on the wings, but despite his best efforts, the goal never came. At Deportivo Pasto, Edwar López gained prominence and complicated the Alianza defense with his runs down the left flank.

The clearest in the complementary part was for Alianza Petrolera. In the 80th minute, Rubén Menjarrés shot with his right foot from outside the area and the ball passed very close to the goal post defended by Martínez. At 84′, the main judge of the commitment annulled a goal by Jesús Figueroa, from the local team, for being out of place after a double header in the area.

With this tie, group A is open. Alianza Petrolera is still ahead of all with 5 points while Deportivo Pasto is its immediate follower with 3 points. In the next round, which will be played on June 4, both teams will face each other at the Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium starting at 8:15 pm (Colombian time).

FOOTBALL REDACTION

