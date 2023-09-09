Mayor Cateno De Luca dinner in Venice: Pasta with tomato 30 euros…

“Min… a! Everything was delicious… except the bill.” The mayor of Taormina, Cateno de Luca is in Venice with his wife to attend the Film Festival and in the last few hours he published a photo of the dinner receipt on his social media, drawing a parallel with his Taormina, given that the Sicilian town is considered “expensive” by some people.

Three bottles of water, two glasses of wine in the dinner attended by four people. “One guy bought spaghetti with tomato sauce to save money but didn’t believe they cost 30 euros!”, comments De Luca. Then two dishes of rice and peas (costing 48 euros). Also on the table is turbot meunière.

The bill above is 300 euros (309 to be precise). “And then they say that Taormina is expensive…”, concludes the mayor.

Many commented on De Luca’s social post. Some users agreed with him. Although there are those who have pointed out that “Eating for four in Venice seems to me to be a more than honest sum if you ate well and especially fish…”.

