Pasta with bugs and which brand is packed with the “new” ingredients

There dough is one of our main dishes of the Made in Italy, every year, on October 25, it is celebrated all over the world. At the base of the pasta there is durum wheat as an ingredient, but today it is can also make with insects.

In the Middle Ages, pasta became a single dish. Dry pasta was invented by the Arabs who brought it to Sicily from where it soon spread throughout Italy where it is eaten every day. Everyone likes it because you can eat it all year round since it also costs very little. It is also easy to prepare and also for this reason there are many recipes for pasta since there are many types ranging from spaghetti to tagliatelle via penne, bucatini and fusilli. Be careful, however, you need to know how to recognize good pasta and know how to read the labels. In fact, these must bear the words stone ground, slow drying, bronze drawing.

Why are there insects in pasta and which brand has them?

The insects deposit their eggs in cereals which often end up in pasta. When they find a favorable condition, they hatch and it becomes infested with worms. The most famous parasite that we can find in pasta is the Tenebrio Molitor which manages to lay over 500 eggs in a few days. There have been several reports of pasta packages found with insects inside. So the worms also end up on our tables.

The presence of insects in pasta has aroused some alarm among consumers even if today it is possible to buy it online with insects to eat without problems. This could cause us some disgust but there are several countries in the world where dishes with crickets and grasshoppers have been made for some time. In our area, even today, finding crickets in pasta can arouse disgust. There is no shortage of reports of people disgusted by the presence of some worms in the pasta dish.

There brand of pasta with containing insects is “Cricket Pasta”, it’s sold online, it’s an innovative food, it’s the only pasta in the world that contains 20% cricket flour. Cricket Pasta is a leading product on the new edible insect market. Thanks to the cricket flour it has a similar color to wholemeal pasta even though it has a high level of protein, calcium, iron, vitamin B12 and Omega fatty acids.

Subscribe to the newsletter

