This recipe is so easy, simple and tasty that you will wonder where it was hidden until now: the trick is simply to treat the cabbage correctly. First you have to soften it, cooking it in water for about 15 minutes. Then, and it is a fundamental step, sauté it with a little garlic and chilli that will make this vegetable lose that overcooked flavor.

The final step – passing it through the blender – is not essential but the final texture of that cream, finished with the grated cheese, is something worth trying. I recommend grinding everything: cabbage, garlic and chilli, that way the range of flavors will be more complex and interesting. In the end, buttering the grated cheese will create a creamy sauce that will perfectly coat the pasta.

Time : 30 minutes Difficulty : You have to have a mixer (and plug it in) Ingredients For 4 people 500 g cabbage, kale or collard greens

2 cloves of garlic

1 chilli (or to taste)

400 g of short pasta (penne, fusilli, mezze maniche…)

Extra virgin olive oil

50 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano or Grana Padano

Salt

Bring a pot of plenty of lightly salted water to a boil. Clean the cabbage, cut it finely and cook it in boiling water for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, peel the garlic cloves, grate the cheese and weigh the pasta. 2. In a large frying pan, heat three or four tablespoons of olive oil and brown the peeled and whole garlic and the chilli. 3. Remove the cooked cabbage from the pot, without throwing away the water, putting it directly in the pan where the garlic and chilli are. Sauté the cabbage for five minutes, adding a ladle of the cooking water. 4. Bring the pot back to a boil with the cabbage cooking water, adjust the salt and bring the pasta to a boil. 5. Pass the cabbage – with garlic and chilli if you want – through a blender or a food mill, adding more water if necessary (it should be a fairly thick puree). 6. Return the shredded cabbage to the pan and, when the pasta is very al dente, drain it and add it to the cabbage. 7. Mix, add the grated cheese, and cook for another minute so that all the ingredients are well incorporated. Serve with a little black pepper sprinkled on top.

