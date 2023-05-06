Home page World

Nadja Zinsmeister

A young woman shared a trick on social media on how to prepare pasta with tomato sauce as an alternative. Italians are outraged.

Munich – With traditional dishes from a culture or a country, there are often clear ideas about how the food should look like and, in particular, how it should be prepared. A young woman had to find out about this on social networks. She wanted to conjure up a new variation of spaghetti with tomato sauce on social networks and published her recipe on the Internet. The idea thoroughly backfired.

“Pasta Trick” shows an alleged recipe from Italy – a woman prepares spaghetti in a mixer

“I learned this pasta trick in Italy,” she captioned the video, which was posted to The Pun Guys Facebook page. The site posts numerous tricks and unusual ideas for cooking dishes in other ways. This is how the woman wants to conjure up new noodles from a pack of spaghetti. To do this, she first puts the entire contents of the pack in a blender and grinds up the spaghetti. She then mixes the “flour” with eggs and kneads the new mass into a dough.

In the last section, she rolls out the dough and cuts it into strips. The woman then cooks it like normal pasta and serves it with tomato sauce and parmesan. “Look at these fantastic noodles,” she says in conclusion of her trick and tastes the dish. “They taste so fluffy.” Spaghetti is meanwhile often full of dangerous pesticides, like Öko-Test figured out.

Pasta trick makes Italians’ blood run cold: “There’s a place in hell for that”

But there is no sign of euphoria in the comments below the video. Instead, the outcry about the misused spaghetti is great. Some compatriots from Italy are particularly shocked. “You definitely didn’t learn that in Italy. Never,” writes the trained chef under the video. “I get mad if anyone believes this pasta hack is Italian.”

Other Italians also assert that the trick certainly did not come from Italy. Many non-Italians also find the recipe unappetizing. “It takes a lot of work to put an even more horrific version of ready-to-eat pasta and ready-to-eat sauce out of business,” one user commented on seeing the new pasta. Another even wrote: “I’m not Italian and even I believe that there is a special place in hell for people like you!” (nz)

