Pasta | Three world-famous pastas that take less than half an hour to prepare

The ancient classics do not disappoint. These famous pastas are made in less than half an hour.

If wants to spoil his loved ones and guests with really good food, the famous classic pastas are a guaranteed choice.

Pasta, cheese, butter and black pepper – just a few ingredients make incredibly tasty pasta, which is a classic for a reason. Cacio e Pepe requires a little patience and, above all, timing. The wonderful creaminess of the pasta is at its best when the diners are waiting at the table, ready to enjoy it right away.

In Sicilian Pasta alla Norma is mesmerized by fried eggplant, garlic and fresh tomato. The name of the pasta is said to have been born from the famous Italian writer, theater and film director of his time Nino Martoglio fell in love with it in the restaurant and praised that the pasta was “like standard”that is Vincenzo Bellini An opera composed in the 1830s.

Even though this pasta is prepared quickly, the person who cooks it should be careful. The eggplant is fried in a hot pan, but when it’s the tomatoes’ turn, the heat on the stove is lowered. The pasta is finished with salty cheese.

Pasta below, there are very different and colorful stories connected to the history of puttanesca. According to one story, it was born from the quite practical solution of an Italian chef, in which he combined the ingredients he found in the cupboard particularly successfully. It’s easy to believe, because the deliciousness of pasta is the sum of simple ingredients. So it’s no wonder that this pasta is also loved.