Complex carbohydrates, especially for those who are constantly on a diet, are considered real enemies and must be consumed in moderation. Pasta, bread and other foods of this type, however, can also “help” us in some aspects of our lives…

There pasta it is a food that is eliminated especially during diets, as it is considered one of the responsible (in the long term and with relative abuses) of theweight gain but most of all tiring to dispose of at night.

For this reason there will be many a wonder of the research results that have recently been published on a note industry magazine; these results, in fact, have led scholars to recommend consuming pasta in the evening as it seems to favor better rest.

Let’s find out more together!

Carbohydrates against insomnia?

In short, it seems that the secret is hidden in the fatigue that our body does in get rid of complex carbohydrates, these are indeed responsible for the sense of satiety And drowsiness derived from it and therefore favors a better rest.

The tryptophan, present in a rather conspicuous amount in pasta (as in any other complex carbohydrate) also contributes to calm anxiety, also considered one of the possible causes of a bad restacting as an aid in regulating serotonin levels.

The question that many of you are asking yourself right now is definitely: How to find the right balance between pasta and physical fitness?”

Nothing more simple, just don’t accompany the pasta with elaborate condiments, as they are rich in fatperhaps choosing other foods that are also rich in tryptophan such as the bananas, tuna fish, chicken, cheese or dried fruit.

What do you think of the results of this research? Have you, perhaps without even knowing it, had the feeling of a better rest after ate a nice plate of pasta the night before?