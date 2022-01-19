Cooking & EatingSometimes you already know that you have a busy week ahead of you. Then it is so easy to plan a meal that is ready quickly. One of these five pasta dishes from Eatertainment, for example.











Pasta salad with Parma ham and grilled avocado

This one quick pasta salad contains few ingredients and you can have it on the table within 20 minutes. Ideal for lunch or evening meal.

One-pan pasta with mushrooms and pancetta

If you don’t feel like washing up with a load of dishes, this easy one-pot pasta dish is a convenient choice. this meal with mushrooms is creamy. The pancetta makes it savory. Also ideal if you have visitors, but don’t want to spend too long in the kitchen, because this one-pan dish can be on the table in 20 minutes.

Penne Puttanesca with broccoli and tuna

This pasta has many variations, but the base is always the same: olives, capers and anchovies. In addition to broccoli and tuna, you add this variant Add extra spice in the form of a red pepper.

Spaghetti with samphire and mussels

Another such quick pasta dish that you have on the table in no time: samphire gives the salty taste and it combines perfectly with mussels. Samphire is a good source of dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. A healthy seasoning with a good bite.

