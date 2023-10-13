Alarm in pasta: glyphosate found. Only one brand among many is saved. Here’s what it is

The care in what we eat, every day, is always at high levels. In recent times there has been a lot of attention on pasta and on the presence or less than pesticides used in agriculture. We risk getting these every day through foods that have come into contact with them. According to a study, the pasta safe and free from harmful chemicals it is certainly that biological. In organic pasta, chemicals and pesticides are not used, therefore a final product is obtained free of these substances which are not only harmful to humans, but also to the environment.

Not everyone is able to buy organic pasta, which has a higher cost, so we prefer to consume the non-organic one to save a little at the end of the month. All this at a high price, because consumers end up bringing products to the table, in this case pasta, with pesticide residues. Today let’s see which brand does not have pesticides.

Pasta, traces of Glyphosate have been found in some brands on the shelves

According to the study published by the Swiss magazine K-Tipp, which carried out a test on 18 different brands of pasta, which are marketed in Italy and also in other European countries. Of the 18 pasta brands tested: 13 were produced with durum wheat, while 5 with wheat from organic farming. The objective of the test was to search for the presence of glyphosate, one of the most widespread pesticides used in agriculture. This has not yet been banned although there are maximum legal limits to be respected.

From the test, the only pasta that is not organically grown and pesticide-free is pasta Barilla. The well-known Italian pasta brand is also consumed and sold in many other European countries. The study was carried out on two pasta shapesand both on the durum wheat and wholemeal wheat. The pesticide-free formats are wholemeal spaghettoni and penne rigate. So these are the two safest formats to buy at the supermarket. Of course, all organic pasta products also passed the test. Also, the pasta Barilla does not even contain Pirimifos, an insecticidal substance used in agriculture, very toxic for aquatic animals but also for humans.

