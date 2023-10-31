The brothers Angelo and Roberto Tortora published their first cookbook, “Pizza con Amore,” last year. The successor “Pasta con Amici” was released on October 18th. The brothers run the pizzeria “87 Mamma Lina” in Baden-Baden together. On the one hand, the name is reminiscent of the founding year of 1987, when father Carmine opened the restaurant, and is a homage to his mother Lina, the grandmother of the two brothers.

Mr. Tortora, your second cookbook “Pasta con Amici” has now been published. How do you look back on the past few months working on the book?

I have to admit, we were a little better prepared than we were for the first book. Also when it came to time management. When should you write a book alongside your gastronomic life? For “Pizza con Amore” we made the pizzas after the day’s operations in our pizzeria Mamma Lina were over. We ended up needing a pizza oven. For us that meant working from midnight to six in the morning. This time – for “Pasta con Amici” – we rented an external kitchen. There we wrote down the recipes and cooked them. It was less stressful and production went much faster.

How did you come up with the idea of ​​writing a cookbook?

Our social media world in particular was a big trigger for this. There was a lot of enthusiasm for pizza on Instagram. In addition, the pizza tradition is our flagship and has been since Mamma Lina was born. Making pizza at home can be complicated, but making pasta is a different matter. For the second book, we really wanted to choose something that you could easily do at home. And everyone there has four or five different packages of pasta in their drawer.

By publishing the recipes and tips on how to make the best pizza and pasta dough, you are sure to reveal one or two secret family recipes. Isn’t there a conflict?

If you want to do something like that, you have to accept it. Ultimately, you can cook the recipes, but you also have to have a passion for it. The publication of the first book didn’t result in fewer guests coming to us; in fact, there were more. In our modern world, there is also something traditional and tangible about holding a cookbook in your hand.







With dishes like the Black Forest Massacre pasta or tortellini with pulled pork filling, you take a step in a new direction, away from tradition. How is this received?

How do we prepare dishes that are so “fancy” that they are almost no longer associated with Italian cuisine? There are always only small components from the Mediterranean cuisine included. Tortellini, for example, is Italian, but pulled pork is not the filling you would traditionally imagine. We wanted to create something new, not just arrabbiata and the typical Italian dishes. That was the reason five years ago to say: “Come on, let’s go. We make pizza with yellow tomato sauce or with pesto”. We always have two or three classics on the menu, but the rest is what we think is cool. This is our handwriting.



Purple Gnocchi – prepared from purple potatoes, the so-called heirloom potatoes such as Vitelotte. (Recipe can be found below.)

:



Image: Tietge Verlag



In both books you send the reader on a culinary journey to Naples. They tell stories of the city, the people and Neapolitan cuisine. How did this Italian city come to be included in the cookbooks?