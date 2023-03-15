Nas in school canteens, even ‘pasta and potatoes’ without potatoes

Frozen products instead of fresh ones‘fake parmesan dopa gym bathroom transformed into crockery and kitchen utensils storage in a school in Potenza, even a ‘pasta and potatoes’ without… potatoes given to the pupils of an institute in the province of Caserta. These are just some of the irregularities found by the Nas carabinieri in the checks carried out in school canteens throughout Italy. In a private institute in Bergamo, the Nas found the use of expired fresh pasta and flours with a shelf-life beyond one year.

During three further checks in the canteens of as many school complexes in the province, poor hygienic conditions, the use of expired foods and the presence of badly frozen foodstuffs were ascertained. The Nas of Treviso seized 40 kg of meat, fruit and vegetables and milk, partly expired and partly stored in anonymous packages: the manager of the restaurant was accused of serious hygienic-sanitary deficiencies. In the canteen of a primary school in the province of Pavia, water infiltrations, the presence of mold and torn ceiling panels were found.

TO Sassari, the legal representative of a cooperative managing the canteen of a nursery school was deferred for having held and administered food of a different quality to the students than expected from the service contract: pre-cooked and frozen cod and meat instead of fresh ones, generic eggs instead of organic ones. The Nas of Naples have suspended the activity of supplying and selling food and drinks at the refreshment point of a classical high school in Naples where poor hygienic conditions have been found with reference to the equipment and environments for storing and serving food.

Half a quintal of confectionery and food products seized. Immediate stop also for the cooking center supplier of a school complex in Bari: the identified sanitary and structural deficiencies are serious. During the inspection in a meal production laboratory of the company awarded the school refectory service of a kindergarten in Catania, the the seizure of 17 kg of food preparation with no indication of origin, used for breading food. The presence of defrosted meat products without temperature control has also been contested. In the refectory of another comprehensive school in Catania, some heat-sealed packages of meals were seized, due to the presence of foreign bodies such as hair.

Subscribe to the newsletter

