The first time I tried this paste I immediately thought “why haven’t I tried this before!?”, and chances are you will too if you haven’t already. Arrabbiata pasta –pasta all’arrabbiata in Italian- is a recipe from Rome whose name refers to the spicy. It is prepared in a very short time and with very few ingredients: the tomato, the chilli pepper and, of course, the pasta are the protagonists.

The aubergine is a personal addition to the original recipe, but it comes to the point: it shares the season with the tomato –the last ones of the year are left– and makes the dish somewhat more complete. If its bitterness bothers you or you have come across some aubergines with many seeds or something old, you can resort to the trick of letting them rest with salt, as our colleague Mònica Escudero explains in this article. If not, cook them directly as directed by the recipe.

As for tomatoes, it is ideal to use fresh, well-ripened and peeled ones. If this is not possible, you can use canned ones and the sauce will be just as good. Regarding pasta, it is typical to use short pasta, more specifically, penny. This does not mean, as long as you are not seen by an orthodox Italian in the mood for a fight, that you cannot use another.

Difficulty

The one to peel the tomatoes if you use fresh ones. That is, zero.

Ingredients

500 g canned fresh or whole tomato

1 clove garlic

1 large eggplant

A piece of dried chilli (approximately 3 cm)

500g penne

extra virgin olive oil

Fresh parsley

fine salt

Black pepper

Preparation

Wash and cut the aubergine into one-centimeter slices and then into six or eight parts. Heat a large frying pan with olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and chopped chilli. After a couple of minutes add the aubergine. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until the aubergine is golden (if necessary, add a little more oil since the aubergine tends to absorb it). Meanwhile, bring plenty of salted water to a boil in a pot to cook the pasta. When the aubergine is ready, add the slightly chopped tomatoes and season again. If the tomatoes are fresh, peel them first (if the skin does not come off easily, blanch them with hot water and put them in ice water before peeling). Cook over medium heat until the pasta is ready. Cook the pasta for one minute less than indicated by the manufacturer. Strain, add to the sauce and fry for a minute. Serve and finish with chopped fresh parsley.

