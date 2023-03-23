Genoa – The fleet of The Ocean Race has passed Point Nemo, leaving behind the most remote and isolated place in the oceans. All four boats cleared the waypoint within 23 minutes and, leading the fleet, Team Malizia preceded Team Holcim PRB by just 30 seconds. An incredible and unpredictable closeness.

Not what most enthusiasts expected to see next 23 days and 9,000 miles of racing. And that’s not even what sailors expected.

“This morning we had an important moment of this navigation in the Pacific Ocean, when we passed Point Nemo,” he said Will Harris by Team Malice. “It’s basically the furthest point on the ocean, the furthest from land. It’s actually about 200 miles north of us (but this is our closest)… We expected to be a bit more isolated here, but that’s the way racing is.”

The view from Biotherm was similar, but evoked strong memories for skipper Paul Meilhat. “We just passed Point Nemo,” Meilhat said. “It reminds me of the 2016 Vendee Globe … I was in third position in this area when I broke the hydraulic keel piston, which forced me to retire from the race. It was quite difficult to get to a safe place because it’s the furthest point from land… But we found a solution on an island in French Polynesia. It took me about 8 days to get there. So it’s not a good memory for me, but now we’re going through it again and we are heading towards Cape Hornwhich is about 5 days away”.

GUYOT environnement-Team Europe at sea

Compact fleet, in short: the gap in the standings from first to fourth is less than 10 miles. The boats have passed the northernmost point of the ice exclusion zone and are now starting to gybe again to the south.

Between this point and Cape Horn is need to find the right balancemeasuring risks and benefits. A cold front is approaching from behind with stronger winds and heavy seas. The impact will be heavier further south. The strong point will be to find the maximum wind with a relatively less pronounced sea. In the south the distance to Cape Horn is shorter and the winds stronger, but managing the waves could make the north option the better and faster choice.

Arrival in Cape Horn is scheduled for Sunday evening and the most probable date of arrival in Itajaí is April 1st. Francesca Clapcich will be back on board the 11th Hour Racing Team in Brazil. The Italian sailor will be the protagonist of the stages towards Newport and then in the atlsntive crossing towards Aahrus. Then the stage from Denmark to Holland and finally the final Leg from The Hague to Genoa with the Grand Finale which will see the Ligurian capital as the absolute protagonist with the Ocean Live Park which will be set up in the East Waterfront from 24 June to 2 July with free admission and a “wave” of events and activities.