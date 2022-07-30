“South Africa will wake up one day with very angry people who will not be disciplined,” Malema said in a press statement.

He added that discontent with the ruling African National Congress, which was led at one point by the historic leader Nelson Mandela, has reached an all-time high.

Malema said that the growing state of anger among South Africans was due to the social conditions in the country, where the poor are getting poorer.

He considered that in the event of a revolution in the country lacking leadership, the first target would be the white population, noting that it would also target the black elite.

He said that the country may witness the turmoil witnessed by Arab countries in 2011.

The leader, who is accused of stirring up ethnic tensions, denied that his speech was the reason behind the anger and unrest in the country, considering that the recent bloody events in South Africa are just a “picnic” compared to what will happen.

This warning is not the first of its kind, as former South African President Thabo Mbeki said last week that he felt the possibility of unrest in the country.

“One of my fears is that one day, we will have our own version of the Arab Spring,” which in some countries has turned into civil wars, Mbeki said.

He warned of the absence of a national plan to address poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country, saying that these matters lead to violence.

South Africa suffers from rampant unemployment, inflation is at its highest level in 13 years, corruption is rampant in state institutions and the country’s important energy sector is in turmoil.

The recent protests demanded the suspension of the duties of the current president and the leader of the ruling party, Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as a reduction in fuel prices and a halt to electricity rationing, and an increase in salaries for state employees by 12 percent.