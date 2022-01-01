At Milanello with Tomori and Brahim Diaz. The French full-back posted on Instagram the photos of his 2021 and the resolutions for 2022, between Bleus and Rossoneri

When we talk about Theo Hernandez, we are already planning 2024 in mind. It is the frenzy for renewals that has hit the Milan world (fans, media and social networks, actually, much more than the club). And it is quite normal, on the other hand, after seeing names of the caliber of Donnarumma and Calhanoglu leave on a free transfer. Theo’s contract expires in two and a half years, together with those of other big Rossoneri like Leao and Bennacer. Normally it would be a very long time, such that you don’t even have to worry about it, but today’s football tells different stories: in order not to risk finding top players too close to the contractual deadline in the squad – Kessie the last case – it is essential to move well in advance. That Hernandez has admirers among the great European teams (Premier League in the lead) is known and it is quite obvious, given that we are talking about one of the best interpreters of the role in the world. However, he never misses an opportunity to reaffirm his desire for Milan. And in terms of renewal, it is a good sign.

Give me your hand – Even via social media, Theo expressed himself clearly, in celebrating New Year’s Eve. On the official Twitter profile he posted photos of his football loves: France – with whom he won the Nations League after finally convincing coach Deschamps to call him – and Milan. Three Rossoneri images in the foreground: one alone, one celebrating with Tonali, Ibrahimovic and Romagnoli, and finally one … with Paolo Maldini. A handshake. A bit like the one the two exchanged in 2019, when the Rossoneri legend convinced Hernandez to leave Madrid to join Milan.

Negotiation – That this handshake is symbolic also in view of the future renewal is all to be demonstrated with facts: it is a small social clue, nothing more. Bread for the optimists. What is certain is that Theo in the Rossoneri is very well: the feeling with Stefano Pioli has made him grow a lot, making him a more complete player. And in Milan he feels at home, waiting for his partner Zoe to make him a dad. A good starting point to sit at the table and try to smooth out the difference between the request and the proposal of Milan, available to triple (or almost) the million and a half per year currently received by the player. The gap to be filled, according to what has been filtered recently, would be just over a million: too much to do it using only bonuses, but it is not an impossible distance. 2022 must be the right year to fill it. And this New Year was also in the spirit of the Rossoneri: today he trained with Tomori and Brahim Diaz at Milanello despite the rest day.

