'Past Lives' was released in theaters in the United States on June 2, 2023 and has been considered one of the best films by the National Society of Film Critics 2023. The feature film was nominated in the edition of the Oscars 2024 in two categories: best film and best original screenplay. This, without a doubt, is an achievement for Korean cinema, a feat that has not been seen since 'Parasites', a film that brought six Oscar statuettes to South Korea.

'Past Lives' is directed by Celine Song 36 years old. Song emigrated to Canada at a very young age and part of her story in her film is like telling a personal experience. Likewise, Celine, in an interview for Vanity Fair, was excited about achieving her first film production.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2020: this is the most awarded film of the glamorous night [FOTOS Y VIDEO]

Trailer for the movie 'Past Lives'

What is the plot of the movie 'Past Lives'?

The film 'Past Lives' tells the story of Nora and Hae Sung, two childhood friends who share an unbreakable bond, but whose lives take different directions when Nora and her family leave South Korea. After several decades, fate brings them together again in a decisive week, in which they face intense emotions, love and crucial choices that define existence. This emotionally charged narrative spans 24 years of their lives, interweaving moments of joy, sadness and surprises.

YOU CAN SEE: Parasite: what does the stone mean in the movie?

Where to watch the movie 'Past Lives'?

'Past Lives', for the moment, has only been released in the United States and some Latin American countries. However, this tape It is available on Movistar Plus, but to access it you will have to pay a defined cost.

YOU CAN SEE: Margot Robbie is excluded from the 2024 Oscars for 'Barbie' and social networks attack the Academy

How to watch the movie 'Past Lives' ONLINE?

To see 'Past Lives' from the comfort of your home or wherever you are, you have two options: one is by purchasing in Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Vudu. The second option is through rental on Amazon Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Flixing, Spectrum On Demand or Google Play Movies.

'Past Lives', a film directed by Celine Song, has two Oscar nominations. Photo: YouTube screenshot

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: complete list of nominees in all categories

Cast of the movie 'Past Lives'

Greta Lee as Nora

Teo Yoo as Hae Sung

John Magaro as Arthur

Ji Hye Yoon is Nora's mother

Choi Won-young is Nora's father

Min Young Ahn is Hae Sung's mother

Jonica T. Gibbs is Janice.

#39Past #Lives39 #watch #romantic #Korean #film #nominated #Oscars