He prince william of wales was caught visiting a nightclub in London during the night of last Friday, but what captured the attention of many is that he attended without the company of his wife, Kate Middleton.

In the video you shared’Daily Mail‘ last Wednesday, the eldest son of the King Charles III and Diana Princess of Wales enjoying a private cabin with some friends at the KOKO.

Apparently the prince william, James Meadegodfather of the princess charlotte and Guy Pellygodfather of prince louis, they wanted to spend a fathers night out with a couple of beers, wearing collared shirts and ditching their partners to celebrate the 41st birthday of the rightful heir to the British crown.

The party night of prince william it happened after he joked during the coronation event for Carlos III and Camilla Parker, saying that “dancing sober is always a bad idea”.

However, that the grandson of the Queen isabel II attended without the presence of Kate Middleton it only increases the speculation of problems in their marriage due to the alleged infidelity of the prince william with Rose Hanbury.

It could be that Prince William was looking for a night of fun after he began a 48-hour tour of the UK to launch a project to end homelessness.

The project, which he called ‘Homewards’, aims to make “sleeping rough, couch surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past”, and will focus on six locations.

