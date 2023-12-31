The past year has shown that the domestic auto industry and the automobile market, despite the sanctions, not only survived, but even developed. Nevertheless, Russian car factories have not realized their full potential in 2023. Izvestia found out what contributed to growth, what slowed it down, and what prospects await the industry in the coming year.

The patient is alive

The final sales results for 2023 will only be known closer to mid-January. However, according to preliminary forecasts, this figure has exceeded 1 million units. Approximately, we are talking about 1.013–1.015 million new passenger cars. All experts interviewed by Izvestia note that this result indicates that the Russian automobile market was able to survive, even despite the cessation of supplies of most models of foreign brands and the sanctions imposed on our country.

The result of last year could have been noticeably higher, says Alexey Podshchekoldin, president of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association (ROAD). In his opinion, the slowdown in growth was largely affected by the increase in the size of the recycling fee . This led to an increase in car prices. Besides, An additional factor hindering the growth of sales of new cars was the Central Bank’s increase in the key rate to 16%, which made car loans practically inaccessible, says the president of ROAD.

Photo: TASS/Yuri Smityuk

— Almost half of the cars were purchased on credit, and the number of loans has already fallen by 10–20% and will decrease by another 5–10%. Along with the rise in price of cars, this led to the fact that the full potential of the market, unfortunately, was not realized, noted Alexey Podshchekoldin in an interview with Izvestia.

Igor Morzharetto, partner of the analytical agency Autostat, agrees with him. He also believes that the increase in recycling fees and a significant increase in the key rate have had a noticeable impact on sales results.

“We must admit that these decisions “clipped the wings” of the Russian car market, which was just beginning to recover from the shock suffered in 2022. Without them, sales results could have been higher,” he noted.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Pavel Volkov

Positive and negative

The president of ROAD calls the decision to abolish “double VAT” on the sale of used cars one of the most important events of the past year for the Russian car market.

— This is a driver for the development of a civilized used car market. Increasing the share of sales through official channels and creating a professional auto auction industry will have a positive impact on the transparency of the secondary car market, where currently approximately 85% of participants are “in the shadows,” noted Alexey Podshchekoldin. He emphasized that for consumers, an increase in the share of the official market for used cars will result in increased security of transactions and reliability of cars, transparent prices and availability of used cars throughout Russia.

Igor Morzharetto, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that over the past year, quite a lot of significant events took place in the automotive industry and on the market, which had a significant impact on the industry as a whole.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Eduard Kornienko

— This is the relaunch of Lada Vesta in the spring, as well as the start of production of the electric Largus and the presentation by AvtoVAZ of the new 1.8 Evo engine at the end of the year. Also quite important is the appearance on the assembly line of the capital’s automobile plant of a new model – “Moskvich 6”. In addition, during the year, production of a whole scattering of models of various brands was launched at the Kaliningrad Avtotor. “We shouldn’t forget about the start of production of localized electronic components in Kostroma,” the expert recalled.

He found it difficult to single out any of the most important events that took place in the domestic auto industry last year, emphasizing that all of them were significant for the industry. Wherein The expert considers one of the main problems currently existing in the car market to be the extremely limited selection of budget models, which previously accounted for the bulk of sales.

— In fact, the only budget cars on the market are Grants and Nivas. The entry of cheap Chinese, Iranian and Indian models into our market, announced quite a long time ago, never took place,” stated Igor Morzharetto.

Photo: TASS/NEWS.ru/Sergey Petrov

According to independent automotive industry consultant Sergei Burgazliev, the most important events for the Russian automotive industry last year were the localization of production of Sollers brand cars, as well as the launch of production of several brands of cars at Avtotor.

“In my opinion, the concept of licensed or contract assembly of cars, which these domestic automakers have chosen, is the most correct and promising path of development in the current realities,” he believes.

In the dealer community, the massive entry of automakers from China into the Russian market is considered an important event of the past year.

“This is a positive factor that contributes to the saturation of the market, which was previously focused on European, Korean and Japanese brands. It is obvious that in 2024, only those who do not set themselves the goal of selling cars at any cost, without a medium-term strategy for developing the profitability of this business, will gain a foothold in the market, says Renat Tyukteev, Deputy General Director for Sales of New Cars at Avilon AG.

Photo: TASS/Dmitry Sandimirov

Among the negative phenomena of 2023, the Avilon representative noted “gray” parallel imports, which were engaged in by tens of thousands of individuals and legal entities.

“This threw the market back a lot, into the past. The negative consequences of undervalued customs invoices and the lack of guarantees for cars will ultimately be felt by end consumers,” he noted.

In standby

All experts agree that in 2024 the Russian automobile market will offer growth, and this year’s results will definitely not be less than last year. However, their opinions differ regarding the specific values ​​​​that sales volumes of new cars can achieve.

Photo: TASS/Yuri Smityuk

The most pessimistic forecast is given by Sergei Burgazliev. In his opinion, in 2024 the market will grow slightly – to 1.07–1.2 million passenger cars. Igor Morzharetto also estimates the potential of the car market at the level of 1.2 million units. The National Agency for Industrial Information (NAPI), depending on the level of sectional pressure and macroeconomic indicators, believes that 1.03–1.24 million new machines will be sold in 2024.

— An ambitious view of 2024, if you add up all the appetites of Chinese automakers, is approximately 1.5–1.6 million cars. However, a more realistic, weighted average figure seems to be 1.3 million cars sold,” Renat Tyukteev shared his forecast with Izvestia.