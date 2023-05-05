Friday, May 5, 2023
May 5, 2023
in World Europe
Password | The police stopped a car with no one in the driver’s seat

The police stopped a car in Parola with an empty driver’s seat.

Police patrol encountered a special sight in Parola on Thursday evening.

The patrol had decided to stop the car on Valtatie 3 for an inspection, the Häme police say in their press release. When the police turned on the stop light, the car started to accelerate and run away.

The car ran away for about five kilometers and turned onto the Kappakallio road. When the patrol got to the stopped car, the driver’s seat was empty, although no one had gotten out of the car. One man sat in the passenger seat and two men in the back seat.

All men denied driving the car. After a short conversation, one of the men finally admitted that he had driven the car, the police release states.

A 20-year-old man who registered as a driver blew zeroes, but according to a rapid drug test, he had used drugs. The man did not have a valid driver’s license and, according to the police release, he was wanted for several crimes.

