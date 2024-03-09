Passports | The police promise relief from the appointment booking backlog: “We are working very hard to fix it”

The idea of ​​extending the validity of passports to 10 years receives a negative reception from the Police Board.

Passport a repeat offender may experience feelings of discouragement if he tries to reserve time on the police's website for an identification visit to the police station. At several police stations in large cities, appointments are either not available at all, or the next free appointments are only for May-June.

There were no free times at all in Tampere, Turku and Oulu on Saturday. In Espoo, the first free time is at the beginning of June, and in Vantaa after Midsummer. Appointments are available in Jyväskylä, Kuopio and Lahti for April.

Licensing manager of the Police Board Hanna Piipponen admit that the situation is not desirable. Although you can also visit the police station without an appointment by queuing with the shift number, the police have not intended it to be the primary way of doing business in passport matters.

“The priority of booking an appointment is our strategic goal. We want it to work specifically so that the majority of our customers get that appointment,” Piipponen tells STT.

At police stations according to Piipponen, generally speaking, there are currently no huge queues anywhere in Finland, if you decide to queue.

However, queuing can be difficult for many day workers, for example, because then you cannot know in advance how long it will take to handle the matter.

“It is very understandable that queuing is not a pleasant option. We are now seriously trying to fix it,” says Piipponen.

“Just this week, we have instructed the police departments. The focus of the service is clearly shifted from queuing up shift number customers to booking an appointment, in order to get more appointments open.”

Piipponen hopes that the change will start to be seen in traffic jams soon.

The service is also being improved by increasing weekend opening hours.

For license services According to Piipponen, there has been a permanent cyclical nature, i.e. repeated peaks of congestion at certain times.

The background of the current traffic jams is especially the year 2019, when the police issued a record number of identity cards, because then a law came into force that limited the use of a driver's license to prove identity. This year, those ID cards have to be renewed, and since biometric identifiers have been added to ID cards in the meantime, the renewers have to visit the police station in person.

The cyclicality was increased by the travel restrictions of the corona pandemic, during which the passports of many Finns had time to expire. In the last couple of years, this caused significant traffic jams for passport renewals.

According to Piipponen, it is already known that from 2025 it will be very quiet in permit services. Then it will be five years since 2020, when Corona collapsed the number of passport applicants.

Emphasis in addition to the change, the police intend to sharpen their communication and improve the physical appearance of their appointment system. At the moment, according to Piipponen, many customers get a worse impression of the appointment system than reality and think that, for example, there will be no free time before July.

When there were really bad traffic jams in passport renewals in 2022, a new method of operation was tried in the police, where especially larger police stations opened one appointment line after a very long time.

“Then, for example, customers who are not in a big hurry could find an appointment there for themselves a few months later. Unfortunately, from the customer's point of view, it looks like everything is lost, even though institutions practically open new times every week,” explains Piipponen.

The police urges you to check the situation again if you don't see any free times right away.

The police are also investigating how to cancel unnecessary appointments so that appointments are not wasted.

Piipponen wants to emphasize that you can get a passport and identity card if you need it.

“That's why you don't have to worry about missing a summer vacation trip.”

Passport renewing online only is possible if the passport's biometric identifier, i.e. fingerprint, is no more than six years old. This means that after the passport expires, you have about a year to renew it without having to go to the police station.

Basically, you have to go to the police station every other time for a new passport, that is, about every ten years. This year, a remarkably large percentage of those renewing will have to visit the police station.

Passport backlogs have also sparked some discussion about whether Finland should return from five-year passports to 10-year passports. Chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanne told recently in X that he made a written question about it.

“It's something that we in the police are not excited about and we don't recommend it, for reasons related to the security of the document,” says Piipponen.

According to him, there are many reasons. The photos in Finnish passports are currently of very good quality, as they are no more than five years old, which makes them work well for automatic facial recognition when crossing the border.

“The second reason is related to the security of the chip on the passport and the functionality and data security of its encryption. If you consider that the passport is valid for 10 years and that passport model may have been put into use a few years earlier, the chip may at worst have 15-16 years old technology when the passport expires.”

Piipponen sees it as the fact that in practice there is a 10-year passport in Finland, which is only physically renewed every five years. He points out that switching to 10-year passports would not really reduce the number of visits and would not ease traffic jams, because even at the moment you have to visit the police station every 10 years in most cases.