Passports | Passport applicants may not find free slots until months later – This is how you bypass the queues

The queues for passports can still grow as the holiday season approaches.

Passport in many cities, it is difficult for applicants to get an appointment from the police stations for this spring.

In Helsinki, Espoo and Lahti, at the end of April, the first free times were available for Midsummer week. In Vantaa and Turku, an appointment could have been booked for the end of June. On the other hand, in Tampere and Jyväskylä, it was not until mid-August.

Chief Commissioner of the Helsinki Police Department Jari Friman guesses that the queues for passports may increase as the holiday season approaches. The police urges people to get their travel documents in order in good time.

According to Friman, it is still possible to get a new travel document quite quickly, even if it requires a visit to the police department.

Dealing at the police department, without an appointment, it is currently reasonably fast in Helsinki. According to Friman, the waiting time usually varies from half an hour to one or two hours.

At the Espoo police department, the waiting time is the permit supervisor Sari Viitasalo about a couple of hours, elsewhere in the area of ​​the West Uusimaa Police Department less.

According to Friman, new appointment times will also continue to be available online on the Poliisi.fi website, although they will be booked quickly. With good luck, you can still get an appointment for the next few weeks.

You can also book an appointment online from a place other than the police department of your home municipality.

The Helsinki Police Department issued 33,712 travel documents in January–February. The number is more than 2,000 more than in the same period last year.

The year 2022 was a record-breaking year in the Helsinki Police’s permit services. A total of 209,712 travel documents were issued. That is 49,143 more than in 2021.

You should apply for a passport and pay in advance online on the Poliisi-fi website. The police’s online service informs whether the applicant is required to visit the police station.