Passport to freedom, the true story: who was Aracy de Carvalho

Passport to freedom, the TV miniseries broadcast on Canale 5, does it tell a true story? The answer is yes, it is the reconstruction of a true story, that of Aracy de Carvalho (1908 – 2011), daughter of a Brazilian and a German mother. Aracy left São Paulo with her son to find his fortune in 1930s Germany. You worked in the Brazilian Consulate in Hamburg, in the passport section. There you experienced firsthand the drama of the Jews, persecuted by the Nazis. She began to help them, providing them with passports that could guarantee an escape route to Brazil.

Not being able to enjoy diplomatic immunity, Aracy seriously risked her life: if she had been discovered, she would have been sentenced to death. When João Guimarães Rosa became vice consul of Brazil, he understood that Aracy – with whom he had fallen in love – was hiding something. Once he found out all the man he decided to help her.

Aracy de Carvalho had arrived in Germany after separating from her first husband. She spoke English, German, French and Portuguese. For having heroically saved numerous people, in 1982 you received the title of “Righteous Among the Nations”, awarded to those who worked for the Jews during the Second World War. She died in 2011, aged 102, after suffering from Alzheimer’s for a long time. She rests next to her husband in the Mausoleum of the Brazilian Academy of Letters at the San Giovanni Battista Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro.

Streaming and TV

