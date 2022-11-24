Passport to freedom: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode
This evening, Thursday 24 November 2022, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the first episode of Passport to Freedom will be broadcast, a Brazilian dramatic television miniseries consisting of four episodes of two episodes each. Created by Mário Teixeira, the drama is directed by Jayme Monjardim and stars Sophie Charlotte, Rodrigo Lombardi and Peter Ketnath. It is loosely based on the 2011 book Justa ‒ Aracy de Carvalho eo resgate de judeus: trocando a Alemanha Nazi pelo Brasil by essayist Mônica Raisa Schpun, based on the true story of Brazilian diplomat Aracy de Carvalho. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot (advances)
In the first episode, we will see Aracy de Carvalho who saved hundreds of lives by secretly issuing passports to Jews, allowing them to escape Nazi Germany. His extraordinary story is one of courage, love and tenacity. In the second episode, the murder of a German diplomat by a Jew leads to Kristallnacht. Helena tries to get Vivi to spy on SS officers. Rudi is arrested. João discovers Aracy’s plan.
Cast
We have seen the plot of the first episode of Passport to freedom, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Sophie Charlotte: Aracy de Carvalho
- Rodrigo Lombardi as João Guimaraes Rosa
- Peter KetnathThomas Zumkle
- Stefan WeinertMilton Hardner
- Tomas Sinclair Spencer: Karl Schaffer
- Gabriela Petry: Taibele Bashevis / Vivi Krüger
- Izabela Gwizdak: Margarethe Levy
- Sivan Mast as Helena Krik
- Tarcísio Filho: Joaquim Antônio de Souza Ribeiro
- Theo Medon: Eduardo “Edu” de Carvalho Tess
- Jacopo Garfagnoli as Rudi Katz
- Aryè Campos as Tina Fallada
- Phil MilerSamuel Bashevis
- Bruce GomlevskyHugo Levy
- Helena Varvaki: Batsheva
- Jimmy London: Mendel Crik
- Fabiana Gugli as Mina Schwartz
- Ranieri Gonzalez as Adolf Hitler
