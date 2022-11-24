Passport to freedom: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Thursday 24 November 2022, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the first episode of Passport to Freedom will be broadcast, a Brazilian dramatic television miniseries consisting of four episodes of two episodes each. Created by Mário Teixeira, the drama is directed by Jayme Monjardim and stars Sophie Charlotte, Rodrigo Lombardi and Peter Ketnath. It is loosely based on the 2011 book Justa ‒ Aracy de Carvalho eo resgate de judeus: trocando a Alemanha Nazi pelo Brasil by essayist Mônica Raisa Schpun, based on the true story of Brazilian diplomat Aracy de Carvalho. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (advances)

In the first episode, we will see Aracy de Carvalho who saved hundreds of lives by secretly issuing passports to Jews, allowing them to escape Nazi Germany. His extraordinary story is one of courage, love and tenacity. In the second episode, the murder of a German diplomat by a Jew leads to Kristallnacht. Helena tries to get Vivi to spy on SS officers. Rudi is arrested. João discovers Aracy’s plan.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Passport to freedom, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: