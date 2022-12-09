Passport to freedom streaming and live TV: where to see the third and final episode

Tonight, Friday 9 December 2022, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the third and final episode of Passport to Freedom will be broadcast, a Brazilian dramatic television miniseries made up of three episodes of two or three episodes each. Created by Mário Teixeira, the drama is directed by Jayme Monjardim and stars Sophie Charlotte, Rodrigo Lombardi and Peter Ketnath. It is loosely based on the 2011 book Justa ‒ Aracy de Carvalho eo resgate de judeus: trocando a Alemanha Nazi pelo Brasil by essayist Mônica Raisa Schpun, based on the true story of Brazilian diplomat Aracy de Carvalho. Where to see Passport to Freedom on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday or Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5.

Passport to freedom streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch Passport to Freedom on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Canale 5? In all, three episodes of two or three episodes each will be aired (total: eight episodes). The first Thursday 24 November 2022; the fourth and last Friday 9 December 2022. But let’s see the complete programming together (attention: it could vary):