Mass vaccination against covid-19 of the population of the island of Paquetá from 18 years of age began this Sunday (20.Jun.2021). The action is part of the project “PaqueTá vaccinated”, carried out by the Municipal Health Department with support from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) and aims to evaluate the effects of immunization on a large scale.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, applied the first dose of the anti-covid-19 vaccine to island residents. According to him, receiving the immunizing agent “it is the passport to a new life” and stated that “By the end of the year, the entire Brazilian population over 18 years of age will be immunized against covid-19, with two doses of the vaccine. The passport to our freedom. The passport to a new life, for the people of Paquetá, Rio de Janeiro and Brazil”.

According to the Municipal Health Department, 1,600 residents of the island, which belongs to the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, should be immunized this Sunday (20.jun) with the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine, produced by Fiocruz. Until June 17, 1,946 people had already received the 1st dose of any of the vaccines against covid-19 in Paquetá, and 1,132 residents had received the 2nd dose in the same period.

Paquetá was chosen for this study because it has a series of characteristics, such as the fact that it is an island, with a single entrance and exit through Guanabara Bay. The neighborhood has only one health unit, with a well-established family health record and the ability to monitor the evolution of cases.

With information from Brazil Agency

