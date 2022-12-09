Passport to freedom: the previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode

This evening, Friday 9 December 2022, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the third and final episode of Passport to Freedom will be broadcast, a Brazilian dramatic television miniseries consisting of three episodes of two or three episodes each. Created by Mário Teixeira, the drama is directed by Jayme Monjardim and stars Sophie Charlotte, Rodrigo Lombardi and Peter Ketnath. It is loosely based on the 2011 book Justa ‒ Aracy de Carvalho eo resgate de judeus: trocando a Alemanha Nazi pelo Brasil by essayist Mônica Raisa Schpun, based on the true story of Brazilian diplomat Aracy de Carvalho. But let’s see together all the information in detail on today’s episode of Passport to Freedom.

Plot (advances), true story

At the reception in honor of Goebbels, Helena is stopped as she is about to serve the guest of honor a poisoned drink. The Nazis beat her to death and hang her without even trying her; Aracy and Joao are increasingly distressed by what they see happening around them, and to make matters worse Joao is taken by the Gestapo, who accuses him of the irregularities committed within the consulate. The vice-consul manages to escape: once back at the headquarters, he discovers that the consulate has been bombed and that Aracy and the consul are imprisoned inside a room.

Germany is at war and Aracy, to protect her son, is forced to return him to Brazil with his mother. The city of Hamburg suffers heavy bombing and the Jews living in the country are increasingly in trouble. Joao discovers, from a soldier on leave, that the German army intends to exterminate all Jews and also harm innocent children. This, combined with the fact that more and more Jewish citizens are being deported to work camps, pushes the vice-consul to issue as many visas as possible. Meanwhile Aracy, to repay the man who saved her son, is forced to ask Zumkle for a favor.

While Germany puts pen to paper the atrocious “Final Solution” against the Jews, Aracy and Joao face the difficult wartime life and plan an operation to get Rudi across the border, where he can join the Resistance. Zumkle, still in the throes of his obsession with Aracy, organizes an ambush against Joao believing that he is carrying the fugitive, but fails and makes a poor impression on General Heinz and his colleague Schaffer. Shortly thereafter, the breaking of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Germany led to the transfer of the consulate staff to Baden-Baden, under the custody of the Germans. Not even these distressing circumstances, however, manage to affect the love between Aracy and Joao, and in the meantime Zumkle meets a fate that he could never have imagined.

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Passport to freedom, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Channel 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: