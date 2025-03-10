03/10/2025



Updated at 8:46 p.m.





The judge of the case of the chaplain arrested for sexual assault at the Highlands El Encinar school, in Madrid already two steps of the urbanization La Moraleja, cannot leave Spain or approach the five girls who have denounced it. This has been reported by the center itself, attached to Regnum Christi, of the Legionaries of Christ, after its provisional release.

The priest Marcelino DN, 57, was arrested on March 7 after the parents of a student of just 6 years denounced the facts. The Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) of the Madrid Police Headquarters arrested the individual and made it judicial. On Saturday, the Court on Guard was released, but with serious restrictions, while the case is instructed.

Jesús María Delgado, director of Highlands El Encinar, has informed the families that the secretary of the founder of the Legionaries, Marcel Maciel (retired from the public priesthood by Benedict XVI after accumulating dozens of cases of pedophilia and deceased in January 2008), already has two lawyers, his own sister and another criminal.

Father Marcelino, who had been in the center since September 2022, has a physical estrangement of at least 300 meters from the school; Nor can his alleged victims approach (four other complaints were added after the scandal exploded); You cannot communicate with them by any means; Nor do an activity that involves being in regular and direct contact with minors; cannot leave Spain; He delivered the passport;









“We continue inviting any person who knows, remember or can provide information to go to civil and police authorities (091), to the Anonymous Channel of Complaints, the independent channel of denunciation and attention to victims eshmá (615 263 699 [email protected]) or to the area of ​​safe environments ([email protected] 659 312147) Highlands Encinar School.

The director states that they will “continue working and collaborating with the authorities in favor of the best interests” of the minors, “especially of the affected families, and in the clarification of the truth”