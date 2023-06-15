Rome – In Bolzano you have to wait more than 7 months, a good 230 days, to have an initial availability of an appointment on the ministerial platform for issuing a passport. This is what emerges from the investigation by Other consumption relating to the request for delivery and renewal of passports in Italy. The new data collection shows a situation that has worsened compared to November 2022 on the timing of issuing and renewing the document.

In Bari, Bologna, Genoa, Padua, Turin and Milan it was not possible to book an appointment, while the most efficient cities are Florence and Naples, where you can get the first appointment the next day. Rome is also doing well, where you can book two days later. Nothing has changed since the last survey for the cities of Genoa and Padua which were already without availability, while for Bologna in November there was the possibility of an appointment the next day on the platform.

The reasons for the delays began immediately after the pandemic, when travel resumed and requests for passports that had expired in the meantime accumulated, then there was Brexit which forced many who travel to the United Kingdom to obtain a passport instead, as it was before, of only the identity card. Finally, there are also the new citizenships that lead to the request for a passport and direct management, rather than mediated by the Municipalities as was the case before, with the introduction of electronic fingerprints for which only police stations and police stations are authorised.

Among the solutions that have been adopted to deal with the passport chaos is that of Trentino where the Police Headquarters and the Municipalities have agreed to reduce the issuing times by making the residents of the valleys book appointments in the relevant municipalities. As a long-term solution, second Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, there is the Polis project of Poste Italiane, which will set up a one-stop shop in the vicinity, which will also make it possible to request passports in the post offices of small villages.