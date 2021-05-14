Passport | Increased demand for passports has congested the appointment of police permit services in Tampere and Jyväskylä

Police issued just under 450,000 passports last year. The number was more than 45 percent lower than in the record year of 2019.

The police Appointments for permit services have been congested in Tampere, Jyväskylä and Kangasala. According to the Inland Finland Police Department, the reason for the congestion is the increased demand for passports and identity cards.

Similar congestion was experienced in May in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Turku and Oulu, among others.

The growing demand for passports and identity cards is due to the coronavirus epidemic. HS reported in January that police issued nearly half as many passports last year as in 2019. It was then estimated that as travel becomes more common, there may be an application sum ahead.

“When the restrictions on the corona situation began in the spring of 2020, the number of passport applications fell sharply. It would seem that people have found that they do not have an immediate need to obtain a travel document, ”Chief Inspector of the Police Board Juhani Ruutu said in an HS case in January.

Read more: The number of passport applications plummeted last year – the number of applications may be ahead as travel becomes more common again

Police issued just under 450,000 passports last year. The number was more than 45 percent lower than in 2019, when more passports were issued than in any previous year.

Passport- and the number of identity card applications started to rise as early as the beginning of the year. HS said in Februarythat police customer service points were congested in Uusimaa. For example, in Vantaa and Helsinki, the customer service hours of police licensing services had been booked for up to six weeks ahead.

The Inland Finland Police Department advises that an application for a permit be initiated, if possible, in the police’s electronic transactions. Appointment congestion has not affected passport and ID card delivery times. The normal delivery time for a passport and identity card is 5-8 working days.