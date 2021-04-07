The COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained on the government services portal in English. An electronic certificate may contain data on a person’s international passport if they were specified in the personal account. They write about this on April 7 “RIA News” with reference to the words of the deputy head of the department Oleg Kachanov.

“The automatic procedure of transliteration on the portal has been agreed with the Ministry of Health of Russia and will be carried out in accordance with the rules of translation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, applied when issuing a foreign passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation,” said Kachanov.

According to him, it should be borne in mind that the rules of international regulation and requirements for vaccination overlap so that residents of the country can use certificates from the portal of public services to travel to other countries.

At the end of March, residents of Russia appreciated the idea of ​​introducing immune passports for travelers: 56% of respondents are positive about the introduction of immune passports for travelers.

In addition, 68% of respondents noted that if the European Union introduces such passports for travelers, then in Russia it should be mandatory to have such a document for those entering the country, but 22% took the opposite position.

