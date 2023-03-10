Reports indicate that the number of people obtaining second nationalities through investment programs has reached record numbers. Who among us is not looking for an opportunity to travel or go on a trip to another country, this may be a beautiful and fun idea.

So what about the idea of ​​traveling to a country with a passport and a second irrevocable nationality.. It may be a strange and incredible idea.. but it is beloved by many in light of the crises and wars the world is witnessing.

After these wars and economic crises, reports came to confirm that the number of naturalized people and those who obtained second nationalities through investment programs has reached record numbers.

We see this in a new Egyptian step to attract foreign investments, as the Egyptian government eased the conditions for granting Egyptian nationality to foreigners in exchange for investment, a deposit, and the purchase of real estate in dollars, or the purchase of real estate worth three hundred thousand dollars, including facilitating these conditions significantly,

We also see this in the citizenship programs of the Caribbean island countries that follow the same path, which grant the investor a passport to travel and a lifelong citizenship that can be inherited, in return for investment funds.

This raised several questions about a number of countries taking this step in light of the economic downturn.

According to experts, citizenship by investment programs are among the best-established and most reliable investment plans, as they allow foreign investors to apply for the right to permanent residence, or to obtain permanent citizenship in a number of financially secure countries.

In an interview with “Sabah Sky News Arabia”, the Lebanese journalist specialized in economic affairs, Mahasin Mursal, said: