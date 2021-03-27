With the departure of the first star, this Saturday the Jewish community celebrates Pesach, the Freedom Festival, in which for 8 days it is remembered the departure of the Jewish people from Egypt after 210 years of slavery.

Pesach is celebrated every year Nisan 15 according to the Hebrew calendar, and coincides with the arrival of spring in the northern hemisphere.

It is one of the most important holidays in Jewish homes and the family dinner is the protagonist central. Is named Seder (means “order”, because it follows a ritual order) and is full of symbolisms.

During dinner the exodus and liberation from Egypt about 3,200 years ago, and it reads the story of Moses and Pharaoh in the Haggadah, to transmit from generation to generation the struggle of the Jewish people for freedom. In that sense, children have a prominent place.