Italy is undoubtedly the country of mountain passesor at least a country where mountain passes seem to be able to offer motorists (and not just them) spectacular scenery and especially very fun streets. And among these crossings the Sella pass. It’s about a street alpine from the Dolomites which passes through both the main peaks of that portion of Mountain range, and for the centers of greatest tourist interest. Here are all the knowledge you need to have if you intend to cross it by car…

Passo Sella, where it is located

Also called Jouf de Sela (in Fassa Ladin) e Jëuf de Sela (in the Gardena area), the Sella pass is a mountain pass located between the Sassolungo and the Sella group of the same name. Unlike many other mountain passes in Northern Italy, the Sella lies within the borders of only one region, the Trentino Alto Adige. Boundaries that are not crossed.

At its highest point, the summit, the Sella reaches aheight of 2,240 meters above sea level; and this is already enough to give life to atourist attraction first level, especially for those who love heights. But as if that wasn’t enough, the pass also serves as a sort of communication route between Canazeiin Val di Fassawith Selva di Val Gardenain Val Gardena, through the infamous and very ancient Dolomite roadtoday SS 242. In short, the elite of Dolomite tourism.

The attractions of the pass

Therefore not only an attraction for the various customers who are preparing to reach the top of the pass on board their own caror motorcycle whatever it is. In fact, the Sella pass turns out to be one highly coveted destination all round. As previously underlined, its 2,240 meters are enough to attract curious people from everywhere. But the pass also offers other extraordinary surprises reserved for its guests.

First of all, from the top of the pass it is possible to admire the mountains in all their extraordinary beauty Towers of the Sella. And then also the barrier of Mesules and the aforementioned Sassolungo group, 3,181 meters high. It goes without saying, therefore, that the pass in question is much loved by those who practice it in winter winter sports (skiing above all) and equally in summer for ski enthusiasts outdoor activities such as trekking and free climbing, but also cycling and mountain biking.

The streets of the Sella pass

There street del Sella winds through curves And hairpin bends, between the provinces of Trento and Bolzano. As previously specified, the road that acts as a reference to the pass in question is the Strada Statale 242. The historic road of the Dolomites, inaugurated even in the “prehistoric” 1856 and completed only in 1914.

Despite this, with the aim of reaching the summit of the pass, the motorists (And motorcyclists) must also know all the other routes that lead to the aforementioned SS. As with all mountain passes, even in this case they exist well two starting pointswith the top of the Sella being understood as I arrive. Here, then, are all the itineraries to reach your destination…

From Canazei or Selva di Val Gardena, these are the routes to get to the Sella pass

The first scenario sees the “departure” from the infamous tourist destination of Canazei, in the province of Trento. A destination which in turn can be reached by following theA22 Brenner motorway and taking the exit of Egna-Ora-Termeno. After leaving the motorway you have to travel for 64 km SS 48 of the Dolomites up to, precisely, Canazei. From this point you enter the SS 242 which finally leads to the Pass. This last route, namely Canazei-Cima del Sella, has 12.9 kilometres.

There is also an alternative to this path. Always on the motorway you need to take the exit Bolzano Northand follow the signs for Canazei along the SS 241 Of Val d’Ega and Costalunga Pass.

The opposite itinerary instead sees the departure from the northern side of the pass. The objective in this case is to reach Selva di Val Gardena and then continue towards the summit of the Sella pass. It is therefore necessary to travel along the same A22 of Brennero from which in this case it is possible to exit both at Bolzano Nord and at Closed.

From here you enter the SS 242, which must be followed following the signs for Val Gardena. And once you arrive in Selva di Val Gardena you just need to travel another 10 kilometers of uphill and hairpin bends to reach your destination.

Climb the Sella pass with an electric car, here are the charging points

Regarding accessibility EV of the Sella pass, are the cities of Canazei and Ortisei to make this journey carefree for drivers electric vehicles. The first town represents one of the starting points listed above; in this case the proposal of charging stations for cars full electric it’s practically all thanks to some hotels that make the service available (free of charge) for their guests. Also present are some (few) paid charging stations.

To get to Ortisei, however, you need to take the SS 242 in the direction of Val Gardena, right before arriving in Selva di Val Gardena. Here the proposal is varied, even if it seems to follow the lines of the proposal present on the opposite side of the pass. In short, even in Ortisei the hotels that have columns reserved for their customers are making the loudest noise. As regards the charging stations, these are present in via Pedetliva (Go Electric Station), via Stufan (Parkgarage Bread) and in Strada Chr. Trebinger 12 (Parkplatz Despar).

