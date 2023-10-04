The Trentino Alto Adige it is one of the most sensational regions of the country, especially for those who love altitude, clean air and snow with its various related activities. But it is also one of everyone’s favorite destinations motorists of Italy and the whole of Europe thanks to its splendid mountain passes. Among these, in province of Trentoalso includes the Rolle pass. It’s about a street which reaches aaltitude Of 1,984 meters above sea level and the summit can also be reached via car; that’s how…

Passo Rolle: where the pass is located

It’s among the very highest peaks from the Trentino mountainsalthough not exactly the highest, which develops between curves And curves the road that leads to the top of the Rolle pass. The name is perhaps the least mentioned among the passes alpines of those areas. But it certainly cannot be said that it has anything to envy of its peers.

After all, the Rolle pass also boasts natural beauty of a certain magnitude, and at the same time, atourist influx first rate. This pass, as previously mentioned, is located in the province of Trento and connects the Primiero valleys and of Fiemme.

More precisely, the municipality in which the Rolle pass is located is that of Primiero San Martino di Castrozza. It is somewhat of a strategic location in the mountains. The Rolle, in fact, is located at the foot of the Pale di San MartinoThe largest mountain group in the Dolomites with approximately 240 km² of surface, offering a unique view of the pointed profile of the Cimon della Pala and on the Vernazzapeaks that reach up to 3,000 meters above sea level.

Furthermore, the name of San Martino di Castrozza should already give an idea of ​​tourism in this area. The destinations desired by all mountain enthusiastsin fact, they cannot be counted on the fingers of one hand. And Rolle is lucky enough to be there communication route among these much visited places.

All the roads of the pass and the route to follow to reach the summit

The routes to the Rolle pass are endless, or almost. In fact, many are routes to travel with your own four wheels to reach the summit of the pass, i.e. those 1,984 meters mentioned above. From opposite sides or even from the pass Valles following a secondary road; whatever it is naturalistic show (and not only) is guaranteed for any itinerary possible.

Therefore, the simplest route to Rolle is to cross the state road 50 of Grappa and Passo Rolleone of the most beautiful and well-known in the area Alps. For the motorists that come from southeast there climb towards the Rolle pass it begins right in San Martino di Castrozza. In this case the road is 9.1 kilometers long and has numerous hairpin bends and a difference in altitude of 540 metres.

Those who instead come from northwest (from Predazzo) the journey is slightly longer. In this case, in fact, the kilometers to travel rise to 21.6, while the difference in altitude is over 900 metres. However, this undoubtedly turns out to be the most evocative route of all.

Finally, as previously mentioned, it is possible to reach the Rolle pass by arriving from the Valles pass, an Alpine pass in the Dolomites located on the border between Veneto and Trentino. In this case from SS 81 you need to enter SS 50 following the signs for S. Martino di Castrozza/Feltre.

The Rolle Pass and its charging stations for electric cars

The Rolle pass is a wonderful pass from all points of view. But this is also the case for drivers electric vehicles? Well, maybe they have something to say about it. After all, it is perhaps the least equipped Alpine mountain pass from this point of view.

L’accessibility in step for the full electric carsand partly also for plug-in hybrid ones, depends on just one electric car charging station. It’s a station to payment located along the SS 50, precisely in via Passo Rolle 141 in San Martino di Castrozza. It matters a single column but equipped with three different types of sockets: type 2 socket (44kW/AC – three phases), CHAdeMO socket (50kW/DC) and CCS EU combo (50kW/DC).

