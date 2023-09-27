One of the passes most important and renowned in Italy, the Tonale Pass, as does that of the Stelvio, touches two regions in the north of the country. Located between Lombardy and the Trentino Alto Adigethe street crosses the Southern Rhaetian Alps reaching a height of 1,884 meters above sea level. It is a name now dear to people motorists of Italy and the rest of the Old Continent, as well one of the most sought after destinations by lovers of four wheels and not only. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tonale…

Passo del Tonale where it is located

Known almost as a “couple” with its mountain neighbor Passo dello Stelvio, and the two high-wheeled sisters of Alfa Romeo in this case help to remember their already famous names, Passo del Tonale is located on the border between the regions of Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige, and more precisely between province of Brescia and that of Bolzano.

Furthermore, the pass in question is literally surrounded by Ortler Alps to the north from the AlpsAdamello and of Presanella to the south and serves as a sort of communication route that connects the Val di Sole located to the east (Vermiglio) with theUpper Camonica Valley (Wooden Bridge) to the west.

Furthermore, its “curvy” road and its altitude, as well as the fact of being in a strategic position to say the least, that is, “alone” at the foot of the Presena glacier (3,000 meters above sea level), makes the Stelvio Pass incredible half tourist coveted not only by motorists but also and above all by cyclists and skiers.

In fact, there are as many as thirty present on the pass ski resorts which have over 100 km of slopes, not to mention the great climbs riding the bicycles participating in the Tour of Italywhich began to tread the path of Tonale starting way back in 1933.

On the historical front, however, this pass was a fundamental theater of the Great War, that is to say the one fought by Italy from 1915 until 1918. And also in this sense the Passo del Tonale attracts thousands of history enthusiasts every year, attracted by the evocative monumental shrine built in the 1930s, which houses the remains of over 800 Italian and Austro-Hungarian fallen soldiers, and those interested in visiting the White War Museum in Adamello a Temù, in the province of Brescia.

Passo del Tonale: the pass road, one of the most famous in Italy

When we talk about Passo del Tonale, his obviously comes to mind street asphalted and its curves to travel on board car. In this case, however, it is necessary to know this road perfectly, or almost. It’s about the State Road 42 of Tonale (obviously) and of Mendola. This SS connect the Po Valley to Alto Adige covering four valleys alpinenamely Val Cavallina, Val Camonica, Val di Sole and Val di Non.

And if it is true that the Tonale Pass was born in Lombardy and dies, so to speak, in Trentino Alto Adige or vice versa, it goes without saying that to reach the summit of the Pass in car they exist well two routes opposite to them.

You can start from either Lombardy or Trentino Alto Adige, here are the routes to follow…

Therefore, for those who intend to reach the summit of Passo del Tonale starting from Lombardy, the “uphill” journey begins near Edolo, a small municipality in the province of Brescia. near the entrance to High Valcamonica. Continuing to follow the SS 42 in this way you cross the centers of Incudine, Vezza d’Oglio and Temù, enjoying the scenery staged by the Adamello mountain group and arriving at the renowned tourist resort of Wooden bridge. At this point there are only 12 km to go, but this is where the real climb begins that leads to the summit of the pass.

Once you reach the top it is possible to descend towards Bolzano. In this case you must follow the signs for Val di Sole, meeting Pizzano first, at an altitude of 1,260 meters above sea level, and then following Fucine at 940 metres, Dimaro (766 metres) where there is also the crossroads for the SS 239 heading towards Madonna di Campiglio, then descending further you find Malé and finally you leave Val di Sole to enter Val di Non.

Thus the SS 42 begins to travel along the shores of the northern shores of Lake Santa Giustina, definitively abandoning the valley floor. And it continues its journey between towns and cities, also touching Fondo and then Sarnonico where the climb towards the begins Mendola Pass which definitively leads to entering Bolzano.

Obviously this route can also be followed in reverse. And that is, starting from Bolzano towards the summit of Passo del Tonale, those infamous 1,884 meters above sea level mentioned above, and once you reach the summit descend towards Lombardy.

Passo del Tonale also with electric cars

Thinking that Passo del Tonale, given its considerable height, is a place far from modern civilization is completely wrong. First of all because, as has already been mentioned several times, the pass is a top-level tourist destination. Second, because theaccessibility at new technologies it is not questioned in any way.

A detail that cannot go unnoticed in the eyes of drivers full electric vehicles. So don’t worry about running out of energy while climbing the pass. In the vicinity of the SS 42, in fact, there are plenty of charging stations For electric cars. Suffice it to say that in Ponte di Legno alone there are nine different stations where you can fill up.

Sport and leisure at Passo del Tonale

In winter, Passo del Tonale is renowned worldwide as an excellent ski destination. The large ski area of ​​Adamello Ski, which includes the Gavia Pass and the Mortirolo Pass, offers over 100 kilometers of slopes suitable for all levels, from beginners to ski and snowboard experts.

But the opportunities for winter fun are not limited to these disciplines. Here are some other activities you can enjoy at Passo del Tonale:

Snowshoes: Snowshoes are a fascinating way to explore winter nature. Numerous hiking trails starting from Passo del Tonale are ideal for this practice. Snowshoeing: similar to snowshoes but with wider snowshoes, snowshoeing allows you to explore the most remote areas of the mountain, guaranteeing a unique experience. Fat bikes: fat bikes, with their wide tires suitable for snow, allow you to explore the mountains in an alternative way, offering an exciting and different experience. Snowkiting: Snowkiting combines skiing or snowboarding with kitesurfing, allowing you to hurtle across the snow at incredible speeds for an adrenaline-pumping experience.

In the summer season, Passo del Tonale transforms into a paradise for nature lovers. The numerous hiking trails of different difficulty levels lead to waterfalls, lakes and breathtaking views.

Here are some other summer activities offered at Passo del Tonale:

Mountain biking: Val di Sole is famous for mountain biking, with various paths starting from Passo del Tonale and leading to splendid natural scenery. Canyoning: This exciting activity involves crossing stream or river beds using techniques such as abseiling, rappelling and swimming. Rafting: Rafting allows you to experience adrenaline as you go down a river aboard a raft, experiencing the power of nature.

