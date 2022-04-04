In recent times, in view of the referendum for the legalizationwe often talk about cannabis. A topic that is rarely addressed, however, is the one that interests him any harm that secondhand smoke from cannabis can cause, while by now we know almost everything about the risks involved in being in close contact with passive tobacco smoke.

To shed light on the effects of secondhand smoke from cannabis, a team of scientists from theUniversity of California, Berkeley, they carefully studied and meticulously measured the fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) released in an environment where a group of adults smoked for about 2 hours, cannabis using a bong. An aerosol monitor was placed where a non-smoker could sit, recording PM2.5 levels before, during and after eight study sessions.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open.

Passive cannabis smoking: this is why it is harmful

Secondhand smoke from cannabis contains many of the same carcinogens and toxic chemicals as secondhand tobacco smoke. Some of the known carcinogens or toxins found in marijuana smoke include: acetaldehyde, ammonia arsenic, benzene, cadmium, chromium, formaldehyde, hydrogen cyanide, isoprene, lead, mercury, nickel and quinoline.

Research has shown that cannabis secondhand smoke released indoors significantly increased PM2.5 from background levels by at least 100 times. Within the first 15 minutes of smoking, PM2.5 concentrations exceeded air quality levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“There are negative attitudes towards secondhand tobacco smoke, but not really towards passive cannabis smoking “said the lead author of the study Patton Nguyen, an industrial hygienist and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Public Health: “What we want this study to do is really clarity and help people understand that there are public health problems. “

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, is made up of tiny particles in the air that can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reach the lungs, and affect their function. Some studies suggest that long-term exposure to PM2.5 may be linked to lung and heart disease. See also Where is the classism? Azucena Uresti asks AMLO to clarify accusations for a woman who sold tlayudas in AIFA

The scientists involved in the research explained that the PM2.5 concentrations of secondhand smoke from cannabis smoked in a bong were at least four times greater than the concentrations of secondhand tobacco smoke from cigarettes or hookahs tracked in previous research.

Although experts state that the findings are scientifically relevant, more research is needed before any conclusions can be drawn about smoking marijuana with a bong versus tobacco smoking as the researchers did not check how much weed was smoked in the study.

“There is very little research in this area “said Dr. Silvia MartinsProfessor of Epidemiology and Director of the Substance Use Epidemiology Unit at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health: “This study is one of the first carried out in a controlled environment ”.

Experts also noted that PM2.5 concentrations also took a long time to return to pre-smoking levels. In one session, the levels remained at more than 10 times the original concentration 12 hours after the group quit smoking.

This information makes it clear that individuals who enter the home hours after a smoking session could still suffer the consequences of secondhand cannabis smoke: “It can actually affect the health of nearby children or other people in quite serious ways “the corresponding author said Katharine Hammondprofessor at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health: “We have to wake up“.

Although the recreational use of cannabis is perceived by some as a harmless pastime, Hammond and Nguyen say that no level of toxins and air pollutants in cannabis smoke are considered safe: “There are potential exposures to high concentrations of toxins and these toxins are associated with adverse or adverse health effects“, Said Nguyen:”We really need to be aware of the fact that non-smokers present can be exposed ”.

Windows and doors were closed during the study, but future research will look at the role of ventilation in PM2.5 exposure from secondhand cannabis smoke. The team of researchers also plans to publish more data from the same study that measured other harmful and carcinogenic chemicals from cannabis secondhand smoke.

“Our job as scientists is really to release this unbiased information to help inform the public“Said Nguyen. “The big take-home message is that secondhand cannabis smoking is unsafe and people’s public perceptions should be addressed.” Matthew Springercardiovascular researcher and Associate Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, is intervt: “Smoking is smoke. Both tobacco and marijuana smoke impair blood vessel function in a similar way. People should avoid both and governments that are protecting people from exposure to secondhand smoke should include marijuana in these rules “. What are the effects of secondhand smoke from cannabis on the lungs? Like tobacco smoke, cannabis smoke is irritating to the throat and lungs and can cause a severe cough during use. It also contains levels of volatile chemicals and tar similar to tobacco smoke. This last feature puts the alert on the possible risk of incurring cancer and other lung diseases. See also Gerardo Arellano registers his return to the General Secretariat of the Sutaauao of the UAdeO in Sinaloa