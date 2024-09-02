Despite the years that have passed, the Italian community of Amiga supporters is still large and this year too it will meet in Spoleto on September 15th, to buy new material from commercial exhibitors, to participate in the second-hand market, to follow the scheduled conferences and to meet the Italian and international guests, who as always will not be missing.

After three highly successful editions, Passione Amiga Day is back again this year which has now become a must-see for lovers of the old 16-bit system from Commodore, which was all the rage from the second half of the 80s until the parent company went bankrupt in 1994.

Where, how, when and who

As always the Passion Amiga Day It is organized by Passione Amiga, the Italian-language paper magazine that deals exclusively with Amiga (as you can easily guess from the name). Admission will be completely freewith the event taking place from 10:00 to 19:00 in Piazza Garibaldi 31.

The international guests present will be:

The two guests of Passione Amiga Day 2024

Simon Phippsa British video game programmer and designer, who worked at Gremlin Graphics and was a founding member of Core Design, where he worked until 1996. His titles include Wolfchild, Rick Dangerous, Switchblade, Bubba’n’Stix, Dragonstone, Night Raider, Thunderhawk and Monty Python’s Flying Circus: The Computer Game. His other notable works include Shadow Man for Acclaim and the Harry Potter games for Electronic Arts.

Mevlut Dinçbetter known as Mev Dinc, a Turkish-British video game designer who is responsible for the conversion of Ant Attack for the Commodore 64, Gerry the Germ Goes Body Poppin’, his first original game, Prodigy, Enduro Racer for the Amstrad CPC and numerous tie-ins. After leaving Electric Dreams, Dinc co-developed Last Ninja 2 for the System 3 and, together with former System 3 employees Hugh Riley and John Twiddy, founded Vivid Image in September 1989. His most notable games on the Amiga include Hammerfist, First Samurai, Second Samurai and Street Racer.