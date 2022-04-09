Pablo Guede makes his debut this afternoon on the electric bench of Malaga before a Valladolid on the rise and with a powerful final sprint forecast. The Spanish-Argentinean will be the third blue and white coach in another convulsive season for La Rosaleda where José Alberto López and Natxo González were struck down. They have inherited a Malaga in decline that has only won two of its last 16 games and has not won at home since 11-20-2021. The defeat in Girona was the trigger.

The commitment to this coach has restored a certain enthusiasm to the downtrodden Malaguismo, increasingly fed up with disappointments, institutional messes and sports mediocrity. Guede, hero in two consecutive promotions with Málaga from Segunda B to Primera between 1998 and 1999, is a coach who has developed an interesting career in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Saudi Arabiata. But he admits that this is the biggest challenge of his career.

And to begin with, he will have to face a significant number of casualties. To those already known to Luis Muñoz and Juande, we must add the new injuries to Chavarría and Hicham, Jairo’s and two more fallen in the act of service; They are David Lombán and Cufré. Neither will Sekou, a player on loan from Valladolid and to whom the well-known ‘fear clause’ has been applied. Another setback for the star signing of Malaga in this deplorable season that he is offering.

Pucella, in orbit

Real Valladolid managed to sneak into direct promotion last matchday and no longer wants to abandon those top two positions in the next eight matchdays. To do this, you cannot fail whatever the difficulty you are facing. Today, in Malaga, the pucelanos know that they will have a “riotous” team and are unaware of the formation that the locals will have. Faced with that, it’s time to be more Pucela than ever: Be the protagonist, have the ball and run in search of the opposing goal in order to be effective and score. If Pacheta’s men get ahead, it’s difficult for the game to slip away. For this meeting, the coach has suffered a last-minute complication and Javier Sanchezwho returned after suspension, did not train on Friday due to discomfort, so he may be absent, which will give Malaga the optionor Kiko Olivas to be a starter. The rest of the team, if Pacheta continues with his plan from the last few games, will be similar with the three midfielders, Plata playing on the right replacing the injured Plano, Toni at the other end and Weissmann will be at the tip of the attack.

aces to follow

Malaga. Victor Gomez. The U-21 international is being Málaga’s most outstanding player. He offers defense and good drives down his right flank.

Valladolid. Weissman. He had gone many days without scoring, but against Lugo he scored his 14th goal, not one from a penalty, and his success is key to aspiring to victory.

Image of Weissman, scorer for Valladolid.

Royal Valladolid



The details of the match.

Fear of La Rosaleda. Málaga have only added three of their last 24 points against their people. Playing at home has become a nightmare.

Need. The pucelanos enter the final part of the season second, in direct promotion, but knowing that the margin of error is minimal. Winning in Malaga would be one more step to climb.

again the goal. 14 days without scoring of the 34 in the championship is amazing. And that six Málaga forwards (Sekou, Antoñín, Brandon, Paulino, Roberto and Chavarría) have only three more goals than WeisSman (17 to 14) says a lot.

Top scorer. The Valladolid team is the top scorer in the category and the second team to keep a clean sheet the most times. With that regularity, he will look to be effective in his first opportunities to run.

Ups and downs

Malaga. Lombán and Cufré join the injuries of Jairo, Hicham, Chavarría, Juande and Luis Muñoz. Sekou will not be there because that is how it was agreed with Valladolid when he was transferred.

Valladolid. There is no summoned list yet. Plano and El Yamiq are out due to injury and there is a question as to whether Javi Sánchez will travel considering that he did not participate in the last session due to some discomfort.